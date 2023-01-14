Chicago criminals are carjacking people, then using the stolen cars to rob other victims at ATMs

Chicago police are warning residents of the Old Town, South Lawndale, McKinley Park, Lower West Side, Brighton Park and West Town neighborhoods to watch out for criminals who are stealing cars, then using those stolen cars to commit more crimes.

Police said they have struck at least 11 times this month.

The criminals get the cars by targeting drivers who have left their cars running on the street or at gas stations.

The cars are then used to commit armed robberies and more carjackings. The next victims are targeted while at ATMs at banks and drive-thrus. The second set of victims are robbed, and sometimes they are carjacked as well.

The suspects threaten victims with rifles and handguns, police said.

The crimes happened at these locations: