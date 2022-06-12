Crowd gathers in Lincoln Square demanding safer streets for all after the deaths of two toddlers

A crowd gathered in Lincoln Square Sunday morning demanding safer streets after a toddler was killed when a bicycle collided with a semi-truck last week.

Residents gathered for a family-friendly ‘Walk + Roll for Safe Streets' event near Leavitt and Eastwood to honor Raphael ‘Rafi’ Cardenas and Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Grace Shambrook, who were both killed this month.

Raphael, 2, was riding a scooter at Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on June 2 when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead that evening.

Lily was riding on the back of a bicycle Thursday morning when a truck struck the girl on Leland near Winthrop in Uptown.

She was on the back of a bike, ridden by her mother. Chicago police say the woman lost control of her bike, hit the truck's cab, then the bike fell to the ground and the semi struck the child.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Neighbors say they've pushed for speed bumps and other protections along this stretch of Leland east of Broadway.

CREDIT: FOX 32'S Sally Schulze

"For the past couple of years, our community has been begging for help. This is not a through street. This is not a highway. This is a small tree lined street in front of a daycare," said Wes Griffiths, who heard the screams and rushed to the scene.

During the event Sunday, Ald. Matt Martin said he is committed to making streets safer for everyone to walk, bike and roll.