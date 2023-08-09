4 dead, 1 wounded inside home in Unincorporated Crystal Lake: Sheriff

A death investigation is underway in Unincorporated Crystal Lake after four people were killed and another was wounded inside a residence, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road at 3:56 a.m. after a female called to report a household member shooting their relatives.

Three females were found dead, a male was found seriously injured and the female caller was also located with injuries.

The caller was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The male, who officials believe to be the "aggressor," was also transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victims have not been released.

Neighbors told Fox 32 News they were shocked by the early morning police activity in their quiet area outside of Crystal Lake known as Prairie Ridge.

The Sheriff's office says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. They expect to provide further updates later Wednesday as the investigation is in the "very early stages."

The coroner's office is examining the victims.

The Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating alongside the Sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.