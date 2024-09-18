Crystal Lake Elementary teachers could go on strike

The teachers at Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 could go on strike if they can't come to an agreement with the school district soon.

The union said they can't agree with the school district and have started making their demands public.

A recent survey of union members showed 73 percent of them have seriously thought about leaving their jobs and more than a third have other jobs to help them make ends meet.

The union is demanding safer schools, higher pay, better benefits and to stop using temp agencies to fill jobs.

The teachers have been bargaining with the district since last October.



