Crystal Lake teachers rally for fair contract

Teachers and community members in Crystal Lake plan to rally Monday night and demand a fair contract.

The rally is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. at the District 47 Board of Education meeting.

The Crystal Lake Teachers Association has been bargaining with the district since last October. The association says the teachers have been working for years with salary freezes.

Additionally, the union says since the district is in a better financial spot, the 670 teachers should be compensated.

"We are trying to eliminate some third-party contracts that are happening right now. They're becoming expensive, and we're hoping that the district can increase our salaries enough to attract and retain educators who want to stay in our district and aren't coming from those third-party contracts," said Jen Rutishauser, Teacher and Lead Union Negotiator.

Negotiations are still taking place and another mediation session is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.