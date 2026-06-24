CTA crime: Chicago man charged in downtown Blue Line stabbing

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The Brief A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a stabbing aboard a CTA Blue Line train in the Loop earlier this month. Police say Aaron Hawkins stabbed a 36-year-old man in the neck and slashed him multiple times near the LaSalle Street station on June 3. Hawkins faces multiple aggravated battery charges and has several prior arrests in Chicago dating back to 2019.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a stabbing earlier this month on the CTA Blue Line in the Loop.

Aaron Hawkins, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the South Loop neighborhood.

CTA Blue Line stabbing

The backstory:

Police identified Hawkins as the man who stabbed and seriously wounded a 36-year-old man around 7:25 p.m. on June 3 while riding a train near the LaSalle Street station.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and cut several times on the left side of his body before being taken to Stroger Hospital.

On June 15, Chicago police released surveillance images of Hawkins in a community alert.

Hawkins was charged on Wednesday with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery of a transit passenger.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

Hawkins has been arrested at least four times in Chicago since 2019, including on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.