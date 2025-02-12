CTA Green Line service fully restored after train derailment

Service on the CTA Green Line’s south branch was fully restored on Wednesday morning, two days after a minor derailment stalled a train and forced several passengers to be rescued.

The rail service resumed normal operations between Garfield and Ashland/63rd Street in both directions.

The CTA said repairs and testing on the south branch was completed before service resumed.

Minor derailment

The backstory:

A Green Line train derailed early Monday morning near 63rd Street and Normal Boulevard in the Englewood neighborhood, closest to the Harlem stop.

Crews had to help the passengers on the trail get off. It wasn’t clear exactly what caused the derailment.

What we don't know:

The CTA did not specify what the issue was that caused the derailment.