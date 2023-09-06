Chicago man charged with breaking CTA train windows; causing over $40K in damages

Charges were filed against a man who was reportedly seen kicking and breaking windows on a CTA Green Line train last month.

Police say Zander Glass, 20, was arrested on Monday in connection to several vandalism incidents that were reported on Aug. 17.

Glass was identified as one of the offenders who caused approximately $42,700 worth of damage to CTA property.

The offenders were caught on surveillance video breaking windows near the Cottage Grove station, 800 E. 63rd St.

He was charged with 6 counts of criminal damage to government property.

Glass was scheduled to appear in bond court today.