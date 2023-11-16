CTA Holiday Train returns next week to spread cheer across Chicago

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he's taking the CTA.

Beginning the day after Thanksgiving, the CTA Holiday Train will be back in action, serving all eight rail lines.

The six-car train will be decorated with holiday scenes, festive lights and signs. Santa and his reindeer will ride along outside the train greeting customers throughout the season.

CTA riders can track the Allstate CTA Holiday Train with the CTA Train Tracker – the Holiday Train will have a candy cane icon next to it.

All passengers will have a chance to spread some holiday cheer with the CTA Holiday Bus making stops around the city as well.

The bus covered in festive lights that read "Ralphie the Raindeer" returns on Tuesday, Nov. 28. It will travel 16 routes this year with Mr. Claus in his sleigh on the rooftop. Riders can track the bus here.

Get a first glimpse of the CTA bus during its debut in the Magnificent Mile Festival of Lights Parade this Saturday.

The Holiday Train and Bus will make all stops along their scheduled routes. Normal fares apply.