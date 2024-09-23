Teen charged in two violent robberies at CTA stations in Loop

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly beating and robbing two men at CTA stations in the Loop.



A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in two violent robberies at CTA stations in the Loop last week.

The teenager was arrested Sunday in the 1700 block of South State Street.

Police said he beat and robbed a 21-year-old man in the 100 block of North State Street on Monday at 3:30 a.m.

About two and a half hours later, the offender violently robbed a 22-year-old man in the 300 block of South State Street, according to police.

He was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated battery.