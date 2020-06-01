CTA service resumes, but remains suspended downtown

The CTA announced it would be suspending all buses and trains Sunday evening in the wake of widespread protests that turned violent Saturday.

CTA service resumed Monday morning across Chicago after it was suspended Sunday evening, although no trains or buses will operate in the Loop.

Service resumed at 6 a.m. after being suspended at 6:30 p.m. Sunday “at the request of public safety officials,” the transit agency said. However, service remains suspended in and around the downtown area.

METRA SUSPENDING SERVICE MONDAY MORNING

Saturday’s protests in response to the death of George Floyd ended with violent confrontations between police and protesters. Buildings across the downtown area were looted and vandalized, and several police vehicles were flipped or burned in the chaos.

Officials announced that 240 people had been arrested after Saturday’s protests, and 20 police officers were injured.

CTA service had already been cut off to the Loop since Saturday afternoon, and bridges across the Chicago River remain raised as well.