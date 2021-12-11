CTA union says almost 400 drivers have been attacked this year

Chicago Transit Authority drivers and rail operators blocked Michigan Avenue on Saturday to try to bring attention to dangers they face at work.

The CTA union says that almost 400 drivers have been attacked this year. The CTA said that 38 assaults have led to hospitalizations this year.

More than 100 people took part in Saturday's protest

"I was robbed at gunpoint at my lunch," said bus operator Cordell Daniels.

The drivers and operators want more protection at work and tougher penalties for people who assault workers. They also want the ability to ban trouble makers.

"I've been attacked three times. The last time was at gunpoint," said bus operator Marian Lampkin.

