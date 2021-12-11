Expand / Collapse search

CTA union says almost 400 drivers have been attacked this year

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Frustrations are mounting after a second CTA worker was attacked on the job in the span of one week. It was just one of a number of violent incidents to happen over the weekend.

CHICAGO - Chicago Transit Authority drivers and rail operators blocked Michigan Avenue on Saturday to try to bring attention to dangers they face at work.

The CTA union says that almost 400 drivers have been attacked this year. The CTA said that 38 assaults have led to hospitalizations this year.

More than 100 people took part in Saturday's protest

"I was robbed at gunpoint at my lunch," said bus operator Cordell Daniels.

The drivers and operators want more protection at work and tougher penalties for people who assault workers. They also want the ability to ban trouble makers.

"I've been attacked three times. The last time was at gunpoint," said bus operator Marian Lampkin.

