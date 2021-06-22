Chicago Teachers Union outraged over 440 CPS layoffs

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is expressing outrage over 440 layoffs involving Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers and support staff.

North Lawndale and South Lawndale have the highest number of layoffs, CTU President Jesse Sharkey said in a letter to members.

"Based on school location, the highest number of layoffs by ZIP code is in North and South Lawndale, which was also disproportionately devastated by COVID infection and death, and where families successfully defeated a CPS attempt last year to close three neighborhood schools," Sharkey said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"The mayor’s plan to gut staffing at schools she had previously threatened to close exposes the hypocrisy at the root of these layoffs."

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey speaks prior to the Occupy City Hall Protest and Car Caravan hosted by CTU in Chicago, Illinois, on August 3, 2020. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Sharkey said CTU will fight the layoffs, beginning at Wednesday's board meeting.

The district is looking to fill more than 2,000 open positions as part of its annual staff adjustment, CPS spokesman James Gherardi said.

Advertisement

"This year, schools will be hiring for more than 2,000 open teaching and staff positions for the 2021-22 school year, which far exceeds the number of teachers and staff impacted," Gherardi said. "Consistent with previous years, the district expects many of the impacted staff to be hired for other positions within CPS and the district will be hosting several virtual hiring events in the coming weeks."