CTU's Stacy Davis Gates challenged by 'Real Caucus' in May election

The Brief Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates is facing a challenge from within the union. The "Real Caucus" has announced a slate of candidates for the May 16 election, criticizing current leadership's focus on politics. The group is calling for more transparency in union finances and a repaired relationship with the Chicago Public Schools.



Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates is facing a challenge from within her own ranks as a group of CTU members known as the "Real Caucus" has lined up a slate of candidates to replace her and her leadership team in the upcoming union elections on May 16.

What we know:

Real Caucus presidential candidate Erika Meza, a 25-year Chicago Public Schools educator currently teaching at an elementary school on the Southwest Side, is leading the charge.

Meza criticized the current leadership, saying they have prioritized politics over the needs and struggles of teachers.

"There is loss of trust among members, among parents, and community allies," Meza said. "Our current leadership seems to think our power is politics, but I’m here to say our power is in our solidarity."

The Real Caucus shares similar contract goals as the current leadership, such as more teacher preparation time and improved facilities, but they are calling for a different approach.

The group wants to repair the union's strained relationship with CPS and the city, which has been tense during ongoing contract negotiations with CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Chicago Teachers Union did not return calls seeking comment.

What they're saying:

Real Caucus Vice Presidential candidate Alison Eichorn accused the CTU of lacking financial transparency.

"We are asking CTU to follow the constitution and publish the audits," Eichorn said, claiming that the union has spent millions on political campaigns but hasn’t produced a financial audit for its members in four years.

While the Real Caucus acknowledges that political spending is necessary, they argue that the membership has a right to know how funds are allocated.

"We do believe money needs to be spent on political campaigns, but what that looks like, nobody knows because we don't know the finances," Eichorn added.

What's next:

The internal election is scheduled for May 16.

The Real Caucus members have indicated that they do not believe there is widespread support among rank-and-file members for a strike.