Indiana foster mom charged in death of 10-year-old boy: sheriff

Charges have been filed against an Indiana foster mom who is accused in the death of a 10-year-old boy in April.

Jennifer Wilson was charged with reckless homicide, according to the Porter County Sheriff. An arrest warrant has been issued, as she is currently not in custody.

On April 25, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Falcon Way in Liberty Township, near Valparaiso, for a "medical emergency." Upon arrival, officers located Dakota Stevens and transported him to a local hospital for treatment, where he died two days later.

According to the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office, Stevens, of Valparaiso, died from mechanical asphyxia. His death was ruled a homicide.

At the time of his death, Stevens was in foster care.

"Please continue to keep the family and friends of this child in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the Porter County Sheriff said in a statement.