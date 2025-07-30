Chicago Rep. Danny Davis, 83, won't seek reelection to Congress, sources say

The Brief U.S. Rep. Danny Davis is expected to announce he won't seek a 16th term in Congress in 2026. The 83-year-old was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1996. Davis represents parts of Chicago's West and South Sides and parts of western Cook County.



U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, 83, a Democrat who has represented parts of Chicago for nearly 30 years in Congress, is expected to announce he won't seek a 16th term in the House of Representatives, according to sources.

Davis was first elected to Congress in 1996. He’ll turn 84 in September, according to his official biography.

The congressman's office said he would make an official announcement about his future plans on Thursday morning in Chicago.

Sources also said Davis is expected to endorse a potential successor to his seat, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, of Chicago, who has already filed paperwork to run in the district.

The backstory:

He represents the 7th Congressional District, which stretches from west suburban Cook County to Chicago’s South Side, and includes much of Chicago’s downtown area.

Davis, originally from Parkdale, Arkansas, has also worked as a teacher, a community health director, a member of the Chicago City Council for 11 years, and a Cook County Board commissioner.

His announcement will come as many other senior members of Congress, including multiple from Illinois, have announced that they will not seek reelection in the 2026 midterms.

Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, both Democrats, said they wouldn’t seek another term in their respective seats. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly is also foregoing reelection to run for Durbin's Senate seat.

Such retirements have led wide wide-open races to replace them in the Democratic primaries during an election cycle expected to favor Democrats with Republicans in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

What's next:

Davis' decision not to seek a 16th term in the House will open up another safe Democratic seat for new, younger candidates. In 2024, Davis won reelection against his Republican opponent with 83% of the vote.

Ford was first elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2007. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Chicago in 2019.

Other potential candidates for the seat include Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears Ervin, who unsuccessfully challenged Davis in the 2024 Democratic primary race.

Progressive stalwart Kina Collins could also jump in again after running three times for the seat between 2020 and 2024.