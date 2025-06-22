Chicago crash: 3 killed, 1 hurt on Far South Side, police say

The Brief Three people were killed, another was hurt, in a head-on crash on Chicago's Far South Side early Sunday morning. The two cars, both Dodge Challengers, collided when they were traveling toward each other on the same side of the street.



Three people were killed and another was hurt in a crash on Chicago’s Far South Side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 11200 block of S. Stoney Island Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 3 a.m., two cars, a red Dodge Challenger and a black Dodge Challenger were traveling northbound and southbound, respectively, on the same side of the street toward each other when they collided head on.

The 20-year-old male driver of the red car died at the scene. A 20-year-old male passenger was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The 21-year-old male driver of the black car and the 19-year-old female passenger both died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victims.

It was unclear what the exact circumstances of the crash were.