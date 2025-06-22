Chicago crash: 3 killed, 1 hurt on Far South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Three people were killed and another was hurt in a crash on Chicago’s Far South Side early Sunday morning.
The crash happened in the 11200 block of S. Stoney Island Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.
What we know:
Around 3 a.m., two cars, a red Dodge Challenger and a black Dodge Challenger were traveling northbound and southbound, respectively, on the same side of the street toward each other when they collided head on.
The 20-year-old male driver of the red car died at the scene. A 20-year-old male passenger was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
The 21-year-old male driver of the black car and the 19-year-old female passenger both died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the victims.
It was unclear what the exact circumstances of the crash were.