Chicago crash: 3 killed, 1 hurt on Far South Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  June 22, 2025 8:27am CDT
The Brief

    • Three people were killed, another was hurt, in a head-on crash on Chicago's Far South Side early Sunday morning.
    • The two cars, both Dodge Challengers, collided when they were traveling toward each other on the same side of the street.

CHICAGO - Three people were killed and another was hurt in a crash on Chicago’s Far South Side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 11200 block of S. Stoney Island Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 3 a.m., two cars, a red Dodge Challenger and a black Dodge Challenger were traveling northbound and southbound, respectively, on the same side of the street toward each other when they collided head on.

The 20-year-old male driver of the red car died at the scene. A 20-year-old male passenger was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The 21-year-old male driver of the black car and the 19-year-old female passenger both died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victims.

It was unclear what the exact circumstances of the crash were.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

