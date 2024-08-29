Deadly Fox Lake shooting: Man receives 50-year sentence for first-degree murder

article

The Brief Azmi Ibrahim, 38, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2022 shooting death of 77-year-old Roy Hoffman. Ibrahim was convicted of first-degree murder; prosecutors argued the shooting was a deliberate act. Ibrahim, who had been held on a $5 million bond, received credit for 627 days already served in jail.



A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in Fox Lake.

Azmi Ibrahim, 38, was convicted on Jan. 22 of first-degree murder during a jury trial.

His charge stems from a shooting in December 2022 at an apartment building on Mineola Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the victim, 77-year-old Roy Hoffman, with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators learned that Hoffman had arranged a "romantic relationship" with a woman on the night he was shot.

They obtained phone records, spoke with eyewitnesses, and viewed surveillance footage, which eventually led to Ibrahim's arrest, according to the Lake County State's Attorney.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued that Ibrahim shot Hoffman, who was unarmed and a veteran with a walker.

They claimed the shooting was "not something impulsive or spontaneous," but instead a "conscious decision" Ibrahim made when he left his car and shot Hoffman, prosecutors said. They asked for Ibrahim's sentence to be at least 60 years in prison.

Due to sentencing laws, the judge gave Ibrahim a range of 45 years to natural life in prison with the term to be served at 100%.

Prior to the trial, Ibrahim was being held in the Lake County Jail on a $5 million bond. After being found guilty of first-degree murder, a judge revoked Ibrahim's ability to post bond.

Instead, he received 627 days of credit time served, according to the state's attorney.