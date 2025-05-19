Delivery driver enters secured area at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, police say

The Brief A delivery driver accidentally entered a secured area at O'Hare International Airport over the weekend, according to police. The breach was a mistake and the driver was not cited. It's the latest in a string of recent incidents promoting security concerns at the city's airports.



A delivery driver accidentally drove into a secured area within O’Hare International Airport on Saturday, police said.

What we know:

The 36-year-old man drove into the area around 11:47 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined the incident to be a mistake, and the driver was not cited.

What we don't know:

It was unclear how the driver was able to enter the secured area.

Dig deeper:

The security lapse appears to be the latest incident prompting safety concerns at Chicago airports in recent months.

On Feb. 4, a tug vehicle struck the wing of an American Airlines Bombardier, leaving the driver critically injured. The crash prompted the International Association of Machinists to call for stronger airline worker protections.

On Feb. 25, a Southwest flight at Midway International Airport had to abort its landing as a private jet crossed the active runway. National Transportation Safety Board investigators found the private jet’s flight crew had initially misunderstood taxi instructions from air traffic control, and visibility may have been a factor.

Safety reports obtained by Fox 32 Chicago highlighted multiple near-midair collisions at both O'Hare and Midway airports over the last decade.

On March 12, a 25-year-old man was shot during an argument outside of O'Hare's Terminal 2. A bullet hole could be seen in the glass separating the terminal from the street.