Democratic National Convention 2024: City of Chicago comes to agreement with local labor unions

Details are in place for a labor agreement for the upcoming Democratic National Convention in an effort to ensure it runs smoothly.

The city has come to an agreement with the local labor unions.

City leaders say they are ready for the thousands of delegates and the security that will be needed.

"Labor peace agreement is a commitment that an employer will treat their workers with respect and dignity, and in turn, those workers will ensure that business runs smoothly," said Bob Reiter, Chicago Federation of Labor. "For the DNC, that means a world-class event with world-class accommodations, transportation, construction and more all put on by the best, most highly skilled union workforce in the country."

The convention will run from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22 in 2024.