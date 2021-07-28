DePaul University requiring COVID vaccines for faculty and staff

DePaul University is requiring all faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

All full- and part-time employees must be fully vaccinated before the fall quarter deadline of Friday, Sept. 3.

The university says all employees can take paid time off to get the vaccine or recover from any side effects. Unvaccinated people must also wear a face covering indoors.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The requirement also follows DePaul's April 21 message announcing that students are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before to the start of the 2021-2022 academic year.

DePaul is one of several schools in the state that is also requiring students to get the vaccine before returning to campus. The University of Illinois also announced last Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine would be required for employees who plan to work on campus this fall.

For more information, click here.