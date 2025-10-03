Previously deported man arrested in Chicago area sentenced to 15 months for illegal re-entry into U.S.

The Brief A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after deportation. He had been removed in 2015 following convictions for firearm and attempted burglary charges. Federal officials said the case reflects their commitment to enforcing immigration laws.



A man who was deported a decade ago after criminal convictions in Illinois has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for illegally re-entering the United States.

What we know:

Luis Chavez, 34, was deported to Mexico in 2015 after being convicted in Kankakee County of firearm and attempted burglary offenses. At some point between then and 2024, Chavez re-entered the U.S. without going through the proper channels.

On Feb. 17, 2024, Chavez was found in Kankakee County and taken into federal custody. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to the charge of illegal re-entry.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 15 months in prison and given credit for the time he had already spent in custody.

What they're saying:

"The defendant in this case committed serious criminal offenses in the United States before his deportation and removal," U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros said in a statement. "He then ignored a Court order and returned to the United States without authorization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago will continue to enforce all federal criminal immigration laws to promote respect for the law, keep our communities safe from defendants with criminal histories, and protect the integrity and sovereignty of our borders."

Russell Hott, Field Office Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Chicago, said Chavez’s return posed a risk.

"Chavez’s unlawful re-entry into the United States after deportation, combined with his extensive criminal history, posed a threat to public safety and the rule of law," Hott said. "ERO Chicago remains committed to identifying, apprehending, and removing individuals who violate our immigration laws and endanger our communities."