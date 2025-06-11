Des Plaines apartment fire: One dead, investigation underway

The Brief A fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Des Plaines. One person died from smoke inhalation despite resuscitation efforts. The fire is under investigation; no other injuries were reported.



A person died early Wednesday morning in an apartment fire in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

What we know:

Crews from the North Maine Fire Protection District, along with help from Des Plaines and Niles fire departments, responded to the blaze around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment building at 9805 Bianco Terrace.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in a first-floor unit.

The fire was brought under control quickly, but a person was found unconscious inside due to smoke inhalation. First responders attempted resuscitation, but the person died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, and the cause of the fire is unclear.

What's next:

The fire remains under investigation.