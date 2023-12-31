Mount Prospect man charged in deadly stabbing at Burger King

A Mount Prospect man was charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a Burger King Wednesday in suburban Des Plaines.

Antonio Solorio, 42, allegedly stabbed and killed 28-year-old Mario Jara-Antemante inside the restaurant at 860 S. Elmhurst Road, according to Des Plaines police.

Solorio was identified as a person of interest after witness accounts of the stabbing and surveillance footage in the area, police said. Investigation revealed that Solorio and Jara-Antemante knew each other and had several mutual acquaintances.

Solorio was arrested Friday afternoon outside a family member's residence in Streamwood. He gave a full confession to investigators and was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder Sunday morning.