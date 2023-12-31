Expand / Collapse search

Mount Prospect man charged in deadly stabbing at Burger King

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Des Plaines
FOX 32 Chicago

Man stabbed to death at Des Plaines Burger King: police

A man was stabbed to death at a suburban Burger King on Wednesday.

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A Mount Prospect man was charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a Burger King Wednesday in suburban Des Plaines.

Antonio Solorio, 42, allegedly stabbed and killed 28-year-old Mario Jara-Antemante inside the restaurant at 860 S. Elmhurst Road, according to Des Plaines police.

Solorio was identified as a person of interest after witness accounts of the stabbing and surveillance footage in the area, police said. Investigation revealed that Solorio and Jara-Antemante knew each other and had several mutual acquaintances.

Solorio was arrested Friday afternoon outside a family member's residence in Streamwood. He gave a full confession to investigators and was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder Sunday morning.

Antonio Solorio | Des Plaines police