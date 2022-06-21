Des Plaines man accused of drug dealing, allegedly found with weed, shrooms and coke

A Des Plaines man was arrested last week after police allegedly found him in possession of marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine and more.

Around 10:15 a.m. on June 17, Palatine police pulled over a Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding in the 1600 block of Northwest Highway.

During the traffic stop, officers established probable cause to search the vehicle, where they say they found 180 grams of cannabis, 84 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 200 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of THC edibles, as well as scales and drug packaging equipment.

The driver of the vehicle — identified as 40-year-old Khaled Anas — was immediately arrested.

Khaled Anas | Palatine Police Department

Officers then obtained a warrant to search Anas' home, police said.

Inside his home, police said they found 2100 grams of weed, 1600 grams of cocaine, 460 grams of mushrooms, and more drug packaging equipment.

Anas was charged with numerous drug-related crimes, including intent to deliver. His bond was set at $25,000.

Anas is next due in court July 15 in Rolling Meadows.