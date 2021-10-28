Des Plaines woman arrested for hit-and-run that killed suburban father of 4: police

A Des Plaines woman has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban father of four.

Eweling Pikulska, 40, was arrested Wednesday on a nationwide warrant for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Trinidad Salgado, 59, was out for an early morning bike ride in Glenview on Aug. 21 when police said Pikulska allegedly ran him over.

Salgado was struck riding his bike around 3 a.m. near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they found Salgado’s hat, shoes and bike scattered across the road. Salgado later died at Lutheran General Hospital.

During the investigation, Glenview police learned that Pikulska was in Okaloosa County, Florida.

She was taken into custody by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and is currently awaiting extradition to Illinois, authorities said.