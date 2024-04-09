Video shows 96 shots fired in deadly officer-involved shootout on Chicago's West Side

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised. The video depicts a graphic incident and contains strong language, which some viewers may find disturbing.

CHICAGO - Video of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Garfield Park last month was released by Chicago's police oversight agency Tuesday morning.

Dexter Reed, 26, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries after being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released videos of the deadly shooting that happened on Thursday, March 21.

Complete footage of the incident is available on COPA's website HERE.

At 6 p.m. on the day of the incident, police attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of North Avers Avenue and West Ferdinand Street.

COPA says five officers pulled Reed over for allegedly not wearing a seatbelt. Body camera video shows officers approaching Reed who was in a white SUV and telling him to roll down the car window.

The officers involved were in an unmarked squad car and dressed in plain clothing.

When Reed did not comply with verbal commands, officers pointed their guns at him. COPA says video footage appears to confirm initial reports that Reed fired first, striking the officer and four officers returned fire.

COPA says officers returned fire 96 times over a 41-second period. Reed got out of his car and fell to the ground.

A gun was recovered on the front passenger seat of Reed's vehicle, according to COPA.

One officer was shot in the left wrist and taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment in good condition. The four other officers were taken to area hospitals for observation and were listed in good condition.

Bodycam video shows the officers tending to the wounded cop. One of the officers can be heard telling the others, "Don’t say anything, you hear me? Be quiet."

In response to the release of the videos, Mayor Brandon Johnson, COPA and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office held a news conference Tuesday morning.

"As mayor, and as a father raising a family – including two Black boys on the West Side – I am personally devastated to see another young, Black man lose his life during an interaction with police," Johnson said. "My heart breaks for the family of Dexter Reed. They are grieving the loss of a son, a brother and a nephew."

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says the officers involved will be interviewed this week.

"It weighs heavily on me that this event took place just blocks away from my own community. It is not lost on me that both Dexter Reed and this officer could have been my students," Johnson said.

Several organizations plan to protest at CPD's 11th district at 6 p.m.

COPA noted a city-owned camera is located at the intersection where this incident occurred. While a livestream was available, the camera had a defect that prevented the images from recording for playback.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy. Police Supt. Larry Snelling recommended the CPD relieve four officers of their police powers as the investigation remains ongoing.

Reed's family called on Johnson and Snelling in the days after the shooting to show them any and all video of the incident.

In a statement, they said, "…we still don't know how and why Dexter was shot by these plain-clothed police officers. What we do know, leaves us very troubled."

"We are reaching out to you, as the Mayor and Chief of Police for the City of Chicago, to ask for your help, as we try to come to terms with Dexter's tragic death at the hands (of) your police officers."