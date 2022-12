If you want to make one last trip to an iconic Chicago Walgreens, time is running out.

The flagship store in Wicker Park is closing on Jan. 31.

It's known for the 'vitamin vault,' which is quite literally vitamins in an old vault.

Walgreens is blaming the closure on a lot of things including the "dynamics of the local market" and buying habits of customers.