Divvy now available throughout all of Chicago, CDOT announces

Chicago's Divvy bike share program has announced a major expansion, both in terms of service area and fleet size.

The system is set to add 3,000 bikes and 253 new stations, primarily targeting underserved neighborhoods.

The Chicago Department of Transportation stated that the new additions will make the Windy City the largest bike share service area in North America.

The announcement comes at the start of May, which is National Bike Month.