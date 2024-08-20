DNC brings mixed results for Chicago restaurants

Come for the politics, stay for the food.

Fifty thousand delegates, politicians, and media are getting a taste of Chicago this week, but it’s not exactly a feast for all of the city’s restaurant industry.

"What I’m seeing is obviously a little bit of a decrease. We’re not as full as we would have liked," said Michelle Durpetti, a third-generation owner of Gene & Georgetti, the venerable Tuscan steakhouse that has stood at the corner of Illinois and Franklin for 83 years.

Like many restaurants that depend on evening and dinner service, Durpetti said most potential DNC customers are tied up at the United Center.

"And as you know, watching last night, it went late, and that makes for a later evening. People aren’t necessarily thinking ‘restaurant, dinner’ top of mind because they’re there to hear those remarks and what those people have to say."

At Gibsons in the Gold Coast, they’re staying open two hours later than normal to try to capture the post-convention crowd.

"We’re experimenting. Our staff would like to work as much as possible," said Gibsons Managing Partner Johnny Colletti. "Get a little overtime money, and we’re seeing what happens. We’re extremely flexible in the way we operate."

Indeed, the convention is a mixed dish for Chicago’s restaurant economy.

Many people who work downtown are staying home for the week, and suburbanites are avoiding the city.

"What we’re seeing is breakfast is up, lunch is up, dinner is a little soft," said Sam Toia, Executive Director of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "But if you have private venues or private space, you’re doing very well as well."

That describes Manny’s Deli in the South Loop to a tee.

"It’s full. Every day is full. Today it’s standing room only," said Dan Raskin, a fourth-generation owner of Manny’s.

Manny’s has always been a political joint—a must-stop for candidates on Election Day.

That’s why they’re booking scores of private lunch events for political delegations from across the country.

"I think there are a lot more people who are in for the convention that are keeping us busy," said Raskin. "And a lot of people want to have their events here. So it’s kind of like an election day pre-election."

But even those restaurants not gorging on DNC profits say a successful convention will be good for them in the long run.

"The city’s looking great. So far, the convention’s going very well. We have media in from all over the country, if not the world," Toia said. "And we’re showcasing Chicago. And I think it’s just gonna make people want to come back."

People like Alyssa Hendrie, a DNC visitor from California checking out Manny’s.

"I’m just excited to be here and explore the city. I want to come back again and again and again because of this experience at the DNC," she said.