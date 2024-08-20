DNC speaker schedule Tuesday: Obama headlines second day of convention

The Democratic National Convention speaker schedule for Tuesday features a warm Illinois welcome from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and a keynote speech from former President Barack Obama.

Main programming for the DNC kicks off at 6 p.m. at the United Center and doors open at 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s theme is "A Bold Vision for America's Future." The headline speaker of the night will be former President Barack Obama. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is expected to speak as well as the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The second night will present a stark contrast between the Harris-Walz vision and Donald Trump’s plan. The program will emphasize the forward-looking approach of the Harris-Walz ticket, positioning their plans as a pathway to progress compared to Trump’s proposals, which are framed as regressive.

DNC officials said additional speakers will be announced.

Who else is speaking at the DNC?

President Joe Biden kicked off the first day of the convention and was met with a standing ovation from the crowd. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also spoke Monday along with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Vice President and Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris even made a surprise appearance.

Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to speak on Wednesday along with former President Bill Clinton. Harris will accept the nomination on Thursday.

The convention committee is expected to release a complete schedule of events later Tuesday.