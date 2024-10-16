Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard announces reelection bid amid controversy

The Brief Mayor Tiffany Henyard has announced her bid for reelection in Dolton. Henyard's administration is embroiled in controversy, including financial mismanagement allegations and lawsuits involving village trustees and city officials.



Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard has announced her bid for reelection, even as her administration faces mounting controversies.

In a social media post, Henyard invited supporters to back her candidacy and volunteer for her campaign, stating, "It’s time to be the change that is needed for the South Land."

Henyard, who was elected mayor in 2021, is currently involved in a lawsuit she filed against several village trustees, the Dolton Park District, the village clerk, and the village administrator. The legal dispute stems from a controversial village board meeting held earlier this month, which Henyard alleges violated procedures.

Adding to the controversy, an independent investigation led by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed significant financial mismanagement in Dolton under Henyard's leadership. Hired by village trustees to investigate the village’s financial health, Lightfoot’s findings, presented in August, stunned community members.

According to the report, Dolton’s general fund balance dropped from $5.61 million in April 2022 to a deficit of $3.65 million by May 2024. The report also detailed questionable spending by Henyard, including thousands of dollars in charges to Amazon, Wayfair, and other retailers using village credit cards. Notable transactions include a $33,005 purchase on Amazon and another $7,699.99 order on Wayfair.

"What a slap in the face to everybody that resides in 60419 zip code," said Trustee Kiana Belcher in response to the findings.

Lightfoot's investigation also revealed that two Dolton police officers received overtime pay exceeding their annual salaries, further highlighting concerns over the village’s financial management.

Additionally, Henyard is under investigation by the FBI for alleged misconduct in her role as Dolton mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Henyard remains confident in her leadership, stating that an official campaign announcement event will be held later this month.