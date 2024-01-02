Dolton woman charged with DUI in crash that injured Illinois State Trooper

An Illinois State Trooper and a driver were hospitalized following a three-car crash on Chicago's South Side on New Year's Eve.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash involving a state trooper squad car and two other vehicles on an entrance ramp to I-57 near Halsted.

The incident happened at 11:12 p.m. when the driver of a Hyundai SUV failed to move over while the trooper was conducting a traffic stop.

The driver of the Hyundai, 24-year-old Lizabeth Williams, of Dolton, was charged with "Scott's Law" – failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

(Illinois State Police)

The trooper and the driver of the Hyundai were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the traffic stop vehicle reported no injuries at the scene.

In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes.