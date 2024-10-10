Donald Trump staying in Chicago overnight: report

The Brief Former President Donald Trump will reportedly be in Chicago on Thursday night, staying at Trump Tower before heading to Colorado on Friday. Heightened security is visible around the downtown Trump Tower hotel, with vehicles being inspected by law enforcement and K9 units. Trump and his running mate JD Vance are set to return to the Chicago area next week, separately, for a speech and fundraiser, per reports.



Former President Donald Trump will reportedly be in Chicago on Thursday night, staying downtown at his namesake Trump Tower ahead of a scheduled trip to Colorado on Friday.

Trump would be arriving at O'Hare International Airport from Detroit sometime late afternoon or early evening, per reports.

Heightened security was apparent near Trump Tower, as FOX 32 cameras captured law enforcement and K9 units inspecting vehicles.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will headline a suburban fundraiser on Monday, according to the Sun-Times. Then, on Tuesday, Trump will be back in town to speak at the Economic Club of Chicago.

The Trump and Kamala Harris campaigns are in the final stretch, with less than 30 days to go until Election Day. Recent polls show a tight race between Trump and Vice President Harris.