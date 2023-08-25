Downers Grove kicks of 1st day of school after extreme heat delays

Downers Grove is one of the last districts to start the school year in the Chicago area.

Having the first day of school on a Friday is different. The morning drop off can be emotional, whether it’s a veteran or the very first time, for children and parents.

The school year was scheduled to start Wednesday, but excessive heat forced a delayed start. Many buildings in the district don’t have air conditioning.

At Indian Trail Elementary, the change was inconvenient but understandable.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The school does have something to celebrate, a brand-new playground, enjoyed in more reasonable temperatures. Kids couldn’t wait.

Principal Tracey Ratner says the district and PTA raised money for the inclusive playground. They held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week. The structure is closer to the school and includes a separate area for pre-school children.

Air conditioning is in the future for Downers Grove Schools. A referendum was passed approving 179 million dollars in improvements. The work starts next summer.