Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side

Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night.

The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt.

The fire started in a fourth floor apartment that was vacant, though squatters may have been living inside.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes, witnesses said.

"I woke up to people screaming, ‘Fire! Fire!’" said Obatula Moore. ""I'm happy we got out safely."

