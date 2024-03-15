DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field is now open for betting

Now open for in-person betting, the DraftKings Sportsbook in Wrigleyville invites you to place your wagers.

The facility, located at 1012 W Addison St., boasts a massive 2000-square-foot video screen and a cutting-edge AV system.

Former Bears player Kyle Long made history on Friday by placing the first bet, favoring the Cubs to win the World Series.

Launched in June last year, the DraftKings SportsBook offers not only a betting experience but also a bar and restaurant for patrons to enjoy.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER for free and confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.