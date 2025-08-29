Crystal Lake crash: Driver charged with DUI after 3 injured

The Brief A 23-year-old man was charged with DUI after crashing his pickup truck into a tree in Crystal Lake early Friday morning. He and one passenger were airlifted to hospitals, while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man was also cited for speeding, having alcohol in the vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.



A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that injured himself and two of his passengers Friday morning in Crystal Lake.

What we know:

The 23-year-old was allegedly speeding just before 1 a.m. when he crashed his pickup truck into a tree near Crystal Ridge and Carmella drives.

The driver and one of his passengers were airlifted from the crash and taken to local hospitals in critical and stable condition, respectively, police said.

A second passenger in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI and DUI with a BAC over .08. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, possession of alcoholic liquor in a motor vehicle and failure to use a seatbelt.

Crystal police are still investigating the crash.