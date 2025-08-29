Crystal Lake crash: Driver charged with DUI after 3 injured
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that injured himself and two of his passengers Friday morning in Crystal Lake.
What we know:
The 23-year-old was allegedly speeding just before 1 a.m. when he crashed his pickup truck into a tree near Crystal Ridge and Carmella drives.
The driver and one of his passengers were airlifted from the crash and taken to local hospitals in critical and stable condition, respectively, police said.
A second passenger in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI and DUI with a BAC over .08. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, possession of alcoholic liquor in a motor vehicle and failure to use a seatbelt.
Crystal police are still investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Crystal Lake Police Department.