Driver chased by gunmen through North Side neighborhoods: city official

A driver was chased by two cars with people shooting through the North Side before crashing Sunday morning.

Alderperson for the 40th Ward Andre Vasquez says the shooting incident began in the 5000 block of Winthrop Avenue in Uptown around 5 a.m.

Two vehicles chased victim in his vehicle and began firing shots on Bryn Mawr Avenue close to Edgewater before the victim crashed at Bryn Mawr and Clark in Andersonville.

Officials say they believe the shooting was not a random one.

The victim was not hit by gunfire and the offenders drove off. Numerous shell casings were recovered, as well as video. Investigators are searching for additional video footage.

Patrols were placed in the area as the investigation continues.

If anyone has video or information, contact the Area 3 Detectives Violent Crimes Division at 312-744-8261.

