Driver, cow killed in head-on crash in Kenosha County: deputies

A driver and a cow are dead after a head-on collision in Kenosha County early Thursday.

The crash happened at 4:50 a.m. in the 29500 block of 31st Street in Brighton.

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies say the cow managed to escape its pasture and wandered to the middle of 31st Street.

The driver of the Accord, 25-year-old Alayan Forero, was heading west on 31st Street and approached a small hill. Once his vehicle reached the top, he struck the cow head-on, according to officials.

Both the cow and Forero were killed instantly, deputies say.

The investigation is ongoing but anyone with more information on the crash is urged to call the sheriff's office at 262-605-5100.