Driver sought in Lawndale hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
A white-colored vehicle, possibly a Buick Encore SUV, struck a pedestrian in the roadway around 1:47 a.m. at 4343 W. Cermak Road, according to a CPD community alert.
The Buick drove away eastbound on Cermak Road without stopping to render aid, police said. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries in the crash.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Investigators believe the SUV is a 2013-2023 white-colored Buick Encore.
Anyone who may have information or video of the crash is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
This is a model image of the SUV suspected in a hit-and-run Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood | Chicago police