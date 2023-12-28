Driver strikes pedestrian near CTA Irving Park Blue Line

Chicago police are searching for the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian near the CTA Irving Park Blue Line train last week.

At about 1:07 a.m. on Dec. 20, a pedestrian exited the CTA Irving Park Blue Line train and was crossing Irving Park Road under Interstate 90/94 when a vehicle struck the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, traveling eastbound on Irving Park Road toward Pulaski Road from the underpass of I-90/94.

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.