Drug deal murder: Niles man charged in fatal shooting

A Niles man was charged with murder in the shooting death of another man during a drug deal in the northwest suburb.

Alexander G. Eleopoulos, 28, allegedly shot and killed a 26-year-old man during a Feb. 25th drug deal near the intersection of Harlem and Chase avenues, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Billy J. Parker, of Chicago, by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Eleopoulos allegedly incriminated himself in the murder while talking to detectives, officials said. His account was corroborated by a witness, according to Niles police.

Eleopoulos was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing Tuesday.