Duckworth introduces bill to protect and expand access to IVF treatments

Democratic Senate members are introducing a bill to protect and expand access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

The bill, titled the Right to IVF Act, is sponsored by Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, along with Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Patty Murray of Washington state. This legislative package aims to establish a nationwide right to IVF and other associated reproductive technologies, while also lowering the costs for millions of families who need these services to have children.

Senator Duckworth is advocating for this type of treatment to be covered under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, in an effort to help more hardworking families grow.

In a tweet earlier today, Duckworth said: "For so many, IVF is a lifeline to start or grow their family. For same-sex couples. For the disability community. For veterans whose infertility is linked to their service. This week, the Senate will vote to protect IVF and make it affordable for more Americans."

The Right to IVF Act is supported by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.