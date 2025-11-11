Duffy warns of major slowdowns as O’Hare cancellations pile up

The Brief U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says air travel could "radically slow down" this weekend if the shutdown continues. More than 125 flights were canceled at O’Hare Tuesday as airlines push lawmakers to act. Duffy says overworked air traffic controllers will get partial backpay once the shutdown ends.



U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy arrived at O’Hare Airport on Tuesday, while thousands of travelers across the country continue to face flight cancellations.

Airlines are now pushing lawmakers to do something about it.

What we know:

Duffy says air travel will "radically slow down" this coming weekend if the shutdown isn't resolved, but says he is hopeful that we will soon have good news from Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, the FAA had more staffing triggers than ever before, and Duffy says it will only get worse if lawmakers don't act quickly.

The government shutdown sent airlines into a tailspin when last week the FAA directed them to cancel a percentage of their flights at the nation's busiest airports, including O'Hare where more than 125 flights have already been canceled on Tuesday.

Officials say the system is overwhelmed and air traffic controllers, in particular, who aren't getting paid right now are overworked.

When the shutdown is resolved, Duffy tells us that 24 to 48 hours later, air traffic controllers will get 70% of their backpay. The other 30% will hit their accounts within a week.

What they're saying:

When asked about President Trump's recommendation that controllers who showed up to work throughout the shutdown should receive a $10,000, Duffy had this to say.

"The air traffic controller who didn't miss a day, they came for every scheduled shift that they had, they should get a bonus," Duffy said. "Now I don't know how many there are going to be, we have to do that analysis, but I'm aligned with the president. We are going to pay them a bonus, and it'll be $10,000. Depending on how many we have, they should come to the White House, and he should present them with their checks. They are patriots. We are grateful to them for the work that they've done."

What's next:

Even when the shutdown ends, it will take time to get the system back on track.

Duffy says air traffic controllers are retiring in huge numbers and will need to fill a gap of 2,000 controllers when this is all said and done.