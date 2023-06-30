DuPage County man charged in Chicago shooting

article

A man from Lombard, Ill. was charged with shooting a 36-year-old man in Chicago last month.

Police arrested 33-year-old Arsenio Cooper in connection to a shooting that happened at 5:44 a.m. on May 19 in East Garfield Park.

Cooper was accused of seriously injuring the victim in the 3200 block of West Washington Boulevard.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder after he was arrested Thursday at his home in Lombard.

Cooper was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.