DuPage County launches 911 texting service for emergencies

The Brief DuPage County launched a new text-to-911 system for residents to directly text dispatchers during an emergency. The system is intended for people who have a hearing or speech disability or for whom calling would not be safe.



Residents in DuPage County will now be able to directly text 911 dispatchers in the event of an emergency when calling would not be possible.

The Text-to-911 emergency communications tool launched on Tuesday, according to a county news release.

What we know:

The system is compatible with mobile carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile and works on any text-capable device, including smartphones and tablets. Dispatch centers cannot receive photos, videos or emojis, the county said.

County officials said the texting system should only be used when calling is not safe or possible. Voice calls to 911 are still the preferred communication method.

The texting system is intended for certain scenarios, like if an individual is deaf, hard of hearing, or has a speech disability; if someone is in a situation where it is not safe to call; or if a medical emergency has made it so the person is incapable of speech.

What you can do:

In the event someone needs to use the text system, they are advised to follow these steps:

Location : Type your exact location as soon as possible

What you need : Text what emergency help is needed: police, fire, or emergency medical

Be clear : Send a short message without abbreviations, slang, emojis, photos or video attachments

Stay calm: Answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher

For more information on the program, visit dupagecounty.gov/text911.