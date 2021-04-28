Eagle guarding nest spotted in Busse Woods in suburban Elk Grove Village

Bald eagles are making a dramatic comeback in the Chicago area.

Fox 32 News spotted this eagle watching over a nest in Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

The Cook County Forest Preserve said that this eagle is probably one half of the pair that has been nesting in Busse Woods for the past six years.

They usually lay three eggs a year, and two survive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The bald eagle was once endangered in the United States, but is now estimated that there are 300,000 bald eagles in the lower 48 states.