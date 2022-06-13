Early voting begins today across Chicago’s 50 wards

Early voting for the June 28 primary is now open across all of the city’s 50 wards.

Voters can choose any site, regardless of where they live in the city, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

The first early voting site opened May 31 at 191 N. Clark St. Early voting in the city was supposed to begin May 19 but was delayed to accommodate late changes to the ballot.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

For more information, go to chicagoelections.gov.