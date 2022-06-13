Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
8
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 11:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Newton County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:24 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Eastern Will County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 1:15 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 10:30 PM CDT, La Porte County

Early voting begins today across Chicago’s 50 wards

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Early voting for the June 28 primary is now open across all of the city’s 50 wards.

Voters can choose any site, regardless of where they live in the city, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

The first early voting site opened May 31 at 191 N. Clark St. Early voting in the city was supposed to begin May 19 but was delayed to accommodate late changes to the ballot.

For more information, go to chicagoelections.gov.