Earthquakes are rare in Illinois, but the state still wants you to do an earthquake drill this week

Earthquakes may be infrequent in Illinois, but state officials are urging the public to prepare by participating in a worldwide drill they say is the world's largest.

The drill, known as ShakeOut, is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency says roughly 200,000 people in Illinois already have registered for the event.

Participants may register online to receive information about earthquakes and how to prepare.

At the time of the drill they'll practice "drop, cover and hold on" - dropping to the ground on their hands and knees, covering the head and neck with one arm to protect from falling objects and holding on to a sturdy desk or table until shaking stops.

